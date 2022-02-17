See All Cardiologists in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Brian Strizik, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian Strizik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Strizik works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury
    43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 496-7900
    North Shore - LIJ Medical Group at Syosset
    8 Greenfield Rd, Syosset, NY 11791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 496-7900
    North Shore Cardiopulmonary
    13 Central St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 421-5885
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Huntington
    241 E Main St Unit 1D, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 240-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Shortness of Breath
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Shortness of Breath

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 17, 2022
    I know Brian well from my college days and is a really good guy, compassionate and very intelligent. We were good friends and played rugby together.
    Patrick — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Strizik, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1932271228
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva Univ
    • A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Cardiovascular Diseases Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Internal Medicine
    • Columbia Presby Hospital
    • Pennsylvania
    • Hobart and William Smith Colleges
    • Cardiology
