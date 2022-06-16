Overview

Dr. Brian Strickler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Strickler works at SCHENECTADY EYE ASSOCIATES in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.