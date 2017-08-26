Overview

Dr. Brian Strauss, MD is a Dermatologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.



Dr. Strauss works at CENTRAL CAROLINA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC, INC in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.