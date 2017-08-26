Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Strauss, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Strauss, MD is a Dermatologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Strauss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Carolina Dermatology Clinic404 Westwood Ave Ste 107, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 887-3195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strauss?
Dr. Strauss was recommended to me by my dentist when another practice in the area couldn't identify my condition. Prior to seeing Dr. Strauss I had biopsies and multiple referrals, that led to no answers and a lot of stress, Dr. Strauss identified my condition at my first appointment and treated it for several months. Once the pain was under control, he helped me understand how to control a condition that is really fairly common in middle age women. I highly recommend him and trust him.
About Dr. Brian Strauss, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1538163050
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauss accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strauss works at
Dr. Strauss has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.