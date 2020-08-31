Dr. Brian Straus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Straus, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Straus, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Professional Assistant Services PA400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 330, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 556-2885
All-Star Orthopaedics910 E Southlake Blvd Ste 155, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 421-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
All Star Orthopaedics3400 LONG PRAIRIE RD, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 556-2885
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had a successful bunionectomy on my right foot 3 months ago. I had endured excrutiating pain since my early 20s, now I’m in my 50’s. I have not had any pain since my surgery. I followed all his recommendations. I am very grateful for all of Dr. Strauss & his staff care. I look forward to getting my left foot surgery very soon! Dr. Strauss has the best bedside manners and his experience in these type of surgeries is amazing! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Brian Straus, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629137815
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- Medical University Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
- Orthopedic Surgery
