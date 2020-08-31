Overview

Dr. Brian Straus, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Straus works at All Star Orthopaedics in Irving, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX and Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Knee Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.