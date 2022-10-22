Dr. Brian Steingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Steingo, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Steingo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Steingo works at
Locations
-
1
TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 437-0588
-
2
Sunrise Medical Group Neurology3540 N Pine Island Rd # 1, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 341-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steingo?
Been with him for over 4 years. He’s simply the best.
About Dr. Brian Steingo, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1417907163
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Johannesburg General Hospital
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steingo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steingo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steingo works at
Dr. Steingo has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steingo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Steingo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steingo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.