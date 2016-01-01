Dr. Brian Stanga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Stanga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Stanga, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Parker Pediatrics & Adolescents10371 Parkglenn Way Ste 100, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 963-0076
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Stanga, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1316020761
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanga accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanga speaks Japanese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.