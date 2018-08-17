Overview

Dr. Brian Stairs, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.