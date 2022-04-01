Dr. Brian Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Stahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Stahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stahl works at
Locations
-
1
Stahl Vision4235 Indian Ripple Rd Ste 100, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 427-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stahl?
Dr. Stahl and his team have the LASIK process down to a science. They have thought of everything to communicate which made me feel well-informed and cared for. I was comfortable the entire time. If only all of healthcare was this coordinated!
About Dr. Brian Stahl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942202700
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stahl works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.