Dr. Brian Stahl, DPM
Dr. Brian Stahl, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.
-
1
Lehigh Valley Hospital1621 N CEDAR CREST BLVD, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 849-0694
-
2
Coordinated Health3100 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 861-8080
-
3
Easton2690 Kingston Rd Ste 103, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 438-8899Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:45am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:45am - 4:15pm
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot say enough about Dr. Stahl and his staff. They are kind, pleasant, professional, humorous, helpful and overall FANTASTIC!!!
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023101169
- St Luke Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Ursinus College
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stahl has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
362 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.
