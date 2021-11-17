Dr. Brian Sperling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sperling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sperling, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Sperling, DO is an Urology Specialist in Derby, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Sperling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology - Griffin Faculty Physicians300 Seymour Ave Ste 102, Derby, CT 06418 Directions (203) 732-2651Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Hunterdon Urological Assoc121 State Route 31 Ste 1200, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 237-4105
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sperling?
Dr. Sperling’s manner is welcoming and conveyed impressive levels of professional as well as interpersonal competence from the start of my appointment with him. During his examination he was clear and skillfully direct expressing his findings/thoughts, listened attentively to anything I said during the process and explained, overall, how his thinking and my referral MD’s diagnosis added up to a very plausible set of causes supporting my symptoms. His practice’s staff were most pleasant personally and as well, efficient.
About Dr. Brian Sperling, DO
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013122977
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sperling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sperling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sperling works at
Dr. Sperling has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sperling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.