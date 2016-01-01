Dr. Sperber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Sperber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Sperber, MD is a dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. He currently practices at Colorado Springs Dermatology and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sperber is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Colorado Springs Dermatology Clinic PC170 S PARKSIDE DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 471-1763
2
Pueblo Dermatology Clinic406 N Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 566-0176
3
Canon City Dermatology Clinic1332 Bauer Ln, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 275-7485Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
4
Colorado Springs Dermatology Clinic--Briargate2060 Briargate Pkwy Ste 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 471-1763Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Brian Sperber, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356437271
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Sperber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sperber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sperber has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rash and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sperber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.