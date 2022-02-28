Overview

Dr. Brian Spencer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center and Penn Highlands Elk.



Dr. Spencer works at Mount Nittany Health in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.