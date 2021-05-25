Dr. Brian Sorin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sorin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Sorin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St. George University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Dr. Sorin works at
Locations
North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 275, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 403-8184Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
North Texas Institute of Neurology & Headache5150 Warren Pkwy Bldg 8, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 403-8184Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sorin is the first Neurologist who improved my life with Chronic Migraines. He and the other doctors and staff work so hard to help me and I can see that they care about my Migraines. His practice, North Texas Neurology and Headache has changed my life.
About Dr. Brian Sorin, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932229911
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital
- St. George University
- Emory University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorin works at
Dr. Sorin has seen patients for Migraine, Trigeminal Neuralgia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sorin speaks Spanish.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorin.
