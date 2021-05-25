See All Neurologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Brian Sorin, MD

Neurology
4 (121)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Sorin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St. George University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.

Dr. Sorin works at NORTH TEXAS INSTITUTE OF NEUROLOGY AND HEADACHE in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Trigeminal Neuralgia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache
    5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 275, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 403-8184
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    North Texas Institute of Neurology & Headache
    5150 Warren Pkwy Bldg 8, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 403-8184
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Contusion Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Facial Paresthesia Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (32)
    May 25, 2021
    Dr. Sorin is the first Neurologist who improved my life with Chronic Migraines. He and the other doctors and staff work so hard to help me and I can see that they care about my Migraines. His practice, North Texas Neurology and Headache has changed my life.
    Vicki Goux — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Sorin, MD

    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932229911
    Education & Certifications

    • Flushing Hospital
    • St. George University
    • Emory University
    • Neurology
