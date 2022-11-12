Dr. Brian Sontag, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sontag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sontag, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Sontag, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Locations
Ascension Sacred Heart Health Center at Tiger Point4033 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 Directions (850) 416-2550
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart OB/GYN at Pensacola5153 N 9th Ave Ste 205, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am one who panicky at the least touch. He sat and explain everything very careful to me and the pain. Him and his staff is very polite and listen to my questions
About Dr. Brian Sontag, DO
- Obstetrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1497709539
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Florida Obstetrical Foundation
- Sun Coast Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University-College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sontag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sontag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sontag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sontag has seen patients for Pap Smear, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sontag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Sontag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sontag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sontag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sontag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.