Dr. Brian Somoano, MD
Dr. Brian Somoano, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 118 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-6256
- UCI Medical Center
Very professional office with excellent support staff. Had to have basal cell carcinoma removed from my face and was worried when Dr. Somoano told me there was 27 stitches. In good time the stitches healed and I now have a scar that is faint and not too noticeable. He is a MOHs expert and you can trust him.
- California Skin Institute
- Stanford University
- Stanford University
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Somoano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somoano accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somoano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Somoano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somoano.
