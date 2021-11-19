Dr. Brian So, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. So is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian So, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian So, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Texarkana Gastroenterology Consultants PA1920 Moores Ln Ste A, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 792-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. So?
Upon arriving I felt at ease. Then when I finally met Dr. So I knew I had found the perfect Dr. for me. He is kind and gentle. He listens and definitely tries to understand every little thing. He doesn't rush you he is very patient. He genuinely cares for you and you can tell her only wants the best for you.
About Dr. Brian So, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841499100
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Johns Hopkins University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. So has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. So accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. So has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. So has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. So on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. So. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. So.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. So, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. So appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.