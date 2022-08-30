Dr. Brian Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Snyder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Snyder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurological Surgery3900 Kresge Way Ste 41, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery1919 State St Ste 250, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
Dr synder, did a decomposition and fusion surgery last week, after a few visits for the issues I was having, Dr synder gave me options on how to fix it, so we decided together to go ahead with major back surgery and he took his time to make sure he got it right so I didn't have to suffer anymore, yes I'm in a lot ton of pain, and five days in the hospital, when I woke up almost 80percent of pre-op pain was gone, HE IS THE GREATEST SURGEON,WELL SPOKEN ,BEST LISTENER AND COMPASSIONATE, PERSON, SURGEON A PERSON COULD ASK FOR , THANK YOU DR SYNDER AGAIN FOR THE BEST OUTCOME A MAN COULD ASK FOR, YOU ARE THE BEST
About Dr. Brian Snyder, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1689081895
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Snyder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.