Overview

Dr. Brian Snyder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Snyder works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

