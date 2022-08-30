See All Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Brian Snyder, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brian Snyder, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Snyder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Snyder works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurological Surgery
    3900 Kresge Way Ste 41, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery
    1919 State St Ste 250, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?

Aug 30, 2022
Dr synder, did a decomposition and fusion surgery last week, after a few visits for the issues I was having, Dr synder gave me options on how to fix it, so we decided together to go ahead with major back surgery and he took his time to make sure he got it right so I didn't have to suffer anymore, yes I'm in a lot ton of pain, and five days in the hospital, when I woke up almost 80percent of pre-op pain was gone, HE IS THE GREATEST SURGEON,WELL SPOKEN ,BEST LISTENER AND COMPASSIONATE, PERSON, SURGEON A PERSON COULD ASK FOR , THANK YOU DR SYNDER AGAIN FOR THE BEST OUTCOME A MAN COULD ASK FOR, YOU ARE THE BEST
John land — Aug 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brian Snyder, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Snyder, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Snyder to family and friends

Dr. Snyder's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Snyder

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Snyder, MD.

About Dr. Brian Snyder, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689081895
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Brian Snyder, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.