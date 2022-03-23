See All Neurosurgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Brian Snelling, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Snelling, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Snelling works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Cardiac Surgery
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radial Catheterization Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
I highly recommend Dr. Snelling and his team!! He is a true credit to his profession - a skilled surgeon with years of experience . After meeting Dr. Snelling, I knew I was in the right place. As fearful as I was at the time, he addressed all my concerns as well as explaining the cause and risks. Surgery for my craniotomy was scheduled and now after 6 weeks of healing, I can say I'm well on the road to full recovery!! I no longer have an aneurysm. I feel blessed and can only say "Thank you " Dr. Snelling - so grateful to you for making this experience a life changer for me.
— Mar 23, 2022
About Dr. Brian Snelling, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 11 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1730478447
Education & Certifications

  • Endovascular Neurological Surgery - Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|Endovascular Neurosurgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
  • Neurological Surgery - Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
  • Neurological Surgery- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
  • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
  • Neurosurgery
