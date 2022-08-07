Dr. Brian Snell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Snell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Snell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Neuroscience Specialists PC4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 748-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Dr. Brian Snell is a hero. I was recommended to him by another surgeon. To me, that speaks for itself. Dr Snell was able to repair some serious damage in my back. A year after my surgery, I cannot sing his praises enough. A true professional.
About Dr. Brian Snell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225021702
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Butler University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Snell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snell works at
Dr. Snell has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Snell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snell.
