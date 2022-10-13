See All Hand Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Brian Smith, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (109)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Smith works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas S Templeton MD
    2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
  2. 2
    Gunbarrel Office
    7480 Ziegler Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
  3. 3
    Memorial North Park
    2051 Hamill Rd Ste 3000, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
  4. 4
    Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
    2051B Hamill Rd Ste 3000, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I was warmly greeted and after information gathering Dr Smith assessed my left elbow. Took into consideration my current chemotherapy and provided his opinion. Prescribed medication and scheduled followup. Very efficient and thorough!
    Carolyn — Oct 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brian Smith, MD
    About Dr. Brian Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831182617
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY State Univ Of New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

