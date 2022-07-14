Dr. Brian Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
University Office333 City Blvd W Ste 1600, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6185
VA Office5901 E 7th St # 12-112, Long Beach, CA 90822 Directions (562) 826-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is incredibly knowledgeable, moreso than any other doctor I have seen during my ongoing health complications. He explains things very well to make sure I understand what's going on, takes his time (never seems rushed), and always asks if I have any more questions before he leaves. After 2 years of very difficult health problems and 5+ different doctors, I trust him the MOST, by a wide margin. It's unbelievably reassuring when you actually have a lot of trust and faith in your doctor.
About Dr. Brian Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine Med Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.