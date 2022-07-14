See All General Surgeons in Orange, CA
Dr. Brian Smith, MD

General Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at UCI Medical Center Kidney Pancr in Orange, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Office
    333 City Blvd W Ste 1600, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-6185
  2. 2
    VA Office
    5901 E 7th St # 12-112, Long Beach, CA 90822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 826-5557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr. Smith is incredibly knowledgeable, moreso than any other doctor I have seen during my ongoing health complications. He explains things very well to make sure I understand what's going on, takes his time (never seems rushed), and always asks if I have any more questions before he leaves. After 2 years of very difficult health problems and 5+ different doctors, I trust him the MOST, by a wide margin. It's unbelievably reassuring when you actually have a lot of trust and faith in your doctor.
    Kristen — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770631715
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Irvine Med Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

