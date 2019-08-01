Dr. Brian Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Smith, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Locations
Ridge Lake Asc LLC825 Ridge Lake Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 685-2200
Smith Perry Eye Center Sc950 N York Rd Ste 203, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (708) 873-0088Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Smith's for more than 25 years. He shows a personal interest in each of his patients, explains everything that he is doing during the exam. Extremely skilled in opthalmology and demonstrate excellence in care. His staff is professional and personable as well.
About Dr. Brian Smith, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1669458162
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks French.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
