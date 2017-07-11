Dr. Brian Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
The Urology Center of Colorado2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0716
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Like anyone, I was NOT really looking forward to seeing a Urologist, even if to provide some needed relief. Let's be honest, some things seem very personal, because they are! My condition came on acutely/painfully, and was still relatively uncomfortable at the time of my visit. That said, let me put your mind at ease just a bit. Dr. Smith is as kind, considerate, discrete, understanding, knowledgable, and thorough, as any doctor that I've ever met. Make your appt, today!
About Dr. Brian Smith, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1629011564
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.