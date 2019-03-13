Dr. Brian Slomovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slomovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Slomovitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Slomovitz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Womens Cancer Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 355-4345Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He removed my ovaries on October 2012 . Very successfully surgery robotic surgery. He moved to Florida.
About Dr. Brian Slomovitz, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slomovitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slomovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slomovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slomovitz has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slomovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Slomovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slomovitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slomovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slomovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.