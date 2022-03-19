Dr. Brian Slater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Slater, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Slater, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Locations
The Center for Pain Relief Inc.1206 Hospital Dr, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-5421
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slater is taking care of me and i think he is caring and compassionate. I would recommend him for pain issues!!
About Dr. Brian Slater, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1861710980
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slater has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slater accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slater works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Slater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.