Overview

Dr. Brian Skop, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Skop works at Wesley Health and Wellness Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.