Dr. Brian Skop, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Skop, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Skop works at Wesley Health and Wellness Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas
    Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas
1406 FITCH ST, San Antonio, TX 78211
(210) 922-6922
    Counseling Center
    Counseling Center
404 E Ramsey Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78216
(210) 494-1991

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Anxiety
Anxiety

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 12, 2019
I have been a patient for many years and completely trust Dr, Skop. He has helped in so many ways as I have had to deal with several medical and personal problems as I have aged. Over the years, it has been very comforting o know that I can turn to him whenever something is troubling me.
    About Dr. Brian Skop, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134220676
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Skop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Skop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skop works at Wesley Health and Wellness Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Skop’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Skop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

