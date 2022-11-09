See All General Surgeons in Denville, NJ
Dr. Brian Shrager, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Shrager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Med College and is affiliated with Newton Medical Center.

Dr. Shrager works at West Morris General Surgery in Denville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Morris General Surgery
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 208, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 267-0388
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Newton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limberg Flap Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Brian Shrager, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588761936
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Med College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Shrager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shrager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shrager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shrager works at West Morris General Surgery in Denville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shrager’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

