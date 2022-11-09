Dr. Brian Shrager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Shrager, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Shrager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Med College and is affiliated with Newton Medical Center.
Dr. Shrager works at
Locations
-
1
West Morris General Surgery16 Pocono Rd Ste 208, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (862) 267-0388Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- QualCare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shrager?
Dr. Shrager recently performed my son's cleft lift surgery. Over a period of about four years, I watched my son suffer both physically and emotionally from this terrible disease. I have worked in healthcare for more than 30 years. Dr. Shrager is one of the best physicians I have ever encountered. For a surgeon, he has a rare mix of skill and expertise, and also he is caring, kind and compassionate. As a Mom, I felt like I needed to be present initially, but over time recognized that he would move my son through the process, provide support and understanding, be present and available for questions at any time, and I really could step back. Thankfully, my son has healed beautifully and will always be immensely grateful for having met Dr. Shrager.
About Dr. Brian Shrager, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1588761936
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Jefferson Med College
- University of Michigan
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrager accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrager works at
Dr. Shrager speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.