Overview

Dr. Brian Shortal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Shortal works at Comprehensive Care Center in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Bannockburn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.