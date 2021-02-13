Dr. Brian Shiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Shiu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They completed their fellowship with Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
Towson Orthopaedic Associates201 Plumtree Rd Ste 301, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 337-7900MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday7:45am - 2:15pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rosedale Office9110 Philadelphia Rd Ste 308, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 337-7900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Towson Office (Bellona)8322 Bellona Ave Ste 100, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-7900
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Outstanding care. Flawless repair of my 93 year old father's dislocated shoulder. You will never be interrupted while speaking or asking questions,... this is vanishingly rare in modern medicine. Beyond his surgical excellence, Dr. Shiu possesses a calmness and dignity that are tangible.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1770879140
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
