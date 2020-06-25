Dr. Brian Shimkus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimkus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Shimkus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Shimkus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shimkus works at
Locations
Austin Cancer Centers11111 Research Blvd Ste 450, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (737) 276-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very comfortable during this Covid 19 going to their office for my appts. They have the safety protocol down. I've been going there for years and have been treated very well.
About Dr. Brian Shimkus, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shimkus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shimkus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shimkus has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimkus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimkus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shimkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shimkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.