Dr. Brian Sherman, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Sherman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Locations
Brian G. Sherman, MD1401 Centerville Rd Ste 402, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 671-5558Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was courteous and efficient. The office was busy but you could tell the staff was working hard to get the patients in and out of the office in a timely manner with a smile on their face. Dr. Sherman was very knowledgeable and friendly. They were great for our families needs.
About Dr. Brian Sherman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528020880
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherman speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.