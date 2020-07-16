Overview

Dr. Brian Shaw, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado, Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.



Dr. Shaw works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.