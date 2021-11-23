Dr. Brian Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Shaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Shaffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 536, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 935-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Easy process. He followed up by using your portal to nform me.
About Dr. Brian Shaffer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578629432
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
