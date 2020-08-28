Overview

Dr. Brian Sennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Sennett works at Penn Therapy and Fitness Weightman Hall in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.