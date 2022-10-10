Dr. Brian Seng, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Seng, DO
Dr. Brian Seng, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Arthritis and Total Joint Specialists470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 160, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 721-9050
Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists - Woodstock960 Woodstock Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 494-8420
Advanced Center for Joint Surgery2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste T100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (470) 839-9200
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
I chose Dr. Seng based on all of the positive reviews I read and I was not disappointed! He is personable and never rushed my consultations and always listened attentively and answered my questions thoroughly. I had my right knee replaced and now 3 months later, I am having the left knee replaced. I highly recommend Dr. Seng and the staff at his practice.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477674877
- Joint Implant Surgeons, Inc.
- St. John-Oakland Hospital, Michigan State University
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Washington State University
- Orthopedic Surgery and Orthopedics
