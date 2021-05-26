Dr. Brian Sellers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sellers, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Sellers, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.
Dr. Sellers works at
Locations
Noland Hospital Montgomery1725 Pine St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-4040
Jackson Clinic Vascular1758 Park Pl Ste 300, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
River Region Psychiatry LLC7085 Sydney Curv, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 246-4774
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Dr. Sellers and his staff has been excellent in every way. We met him 2.5 years ago, a couple of weeks after my husband's diagnosis of an acute and massive DVT, occurring two months after a meniscus repair. Dr. Sellers was kind, thorough and took his time explaining the options available and the potential outcomes for each in treating my husband's very painful and debilitating DVT. My husband ended up having a successful catheter-directed thrombolysis, with a quick and uneventful recovery. We were advised at the time that, having suffered a serious DVT, there was a greater chance of another occurring in the future, and sure enough one was found this week during a regular 2-year follow-up with Dr. Sellers. Again, we're confident we're in good hands with Dr. Sellers, and we trust him to again provide my husband the best treatment available this go round.
About Dr. Brian Sellers, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801916788
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Troy University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sellers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sellers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sellers works at
Dr. Sellers has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sellers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.