Overview

Dr. Brian Sellers, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.



Dr. Sellers works at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.