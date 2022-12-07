See All Podiatric Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Brian Selbst, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Selbst, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Selbst works at Houston Integrative Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Foot And Ankle Prof Grp
    17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 218, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 930-0362

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Selbst, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881822476
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Selbst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selbst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selbst works at Houston Integrative Medicine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Selbst’s profile.

    Dr. Selbst has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selbst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Selbst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selbst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

