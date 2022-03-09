See All Urologists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Brian Seifman, MD

Urology
3.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Seifman, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Seifman works at Michigan Institute Of Urology in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 101, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 539-9036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Stones
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Stones

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal Complications Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 09, 2022
    Had my right kidney removed because of cancer. About a week after surgery I received a call from the Dr. to see how I was feeling and if there were any issues concerning me. The follow up visit, he examined me, put my mind at ease about things that I was worried about and told me about follow up tests he wanted me to have 6 mos. down the road. The staff at his office on South Blvd. were all friendly and helpful. I would highly recommend Dr. Seifman.
    Linda Brown — Mar 09, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Seifman, MD

    • Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831171669
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Mi Hosps
    • Univ Mi Hlth Syst
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Seifman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seifman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seifman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seifman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seifman works at Michigan Institute Of Urology in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Seifman’s profile.

    Dr. Seifman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seifman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Seifman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seifman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seifman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

