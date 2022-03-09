Dr. Brian Seifman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seifman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Seifman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Seifman, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Seifman works at
Locations
Michigan Institute of Urology PC6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 101, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 539-9036
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Had my right kidney removed because of cancer. About a week after surgery I received a call from the Dr. to see how I was feeling and if there were any issues concerning me. The follow up visit, he examined me, put my mind at ease about things that I was worried about and told me about follow up tests he wanted me to have 6 mos. down the road. The staff at his office on South Blvd. were all friendly and helpful. I would highly recommend Dr. Seifman.
About Dr. Brian Seifman, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831171669
Education & Certifications
- Univ Mi Hosps
- Univ Mi Hlth Syst
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seifman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seifman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seifman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seifman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seifman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Seifman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifman.
