Dr. Brian Seeto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Seeto, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Dr. Seeto works at
Locations
-
1
The CORE Institute - West Phoenix9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brian Seeto9321 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (866) 974-2673
-
3
The CORE Institute - Peoria Lakes Club10484 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He explained my situation so that I could understand why I was in pain and alternative ways to cope with it
About Dr. Brian Seeto, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Combined Trauma and Upper Extremity Fellowship University Of Toronto
- University of Toronto
- QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
- University of Toronto
