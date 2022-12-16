Overview

Dr. Brian Seeto, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Seeto works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Scapular Fracture and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.