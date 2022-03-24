Dr. Brian Seaman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Seaman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Seaman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Genesis Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Seaman works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5321Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
-
2
Marion Area Physicians, LLC1138 Independence Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (614) 533-5560
-
3
Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2001, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 533-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Genesis Hospital
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seaman?
Dr. Brian is the most compassionate, skilled and down to earth surgeon I’ve known. My sister had a brain tumor and I could not have asked for better care and concern. He explained everything, followed up and made us feel very safe in his care.
About Dr. Brian Seaman, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952510968
Education & Certifications
- American College of Osteopathic Surgeons
- Ohio University Com
- Doctors Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seaman works at
Dr. Seaman has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.