Dr. Brian Seaman, DO

Neurosurgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Seaman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Genesis Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Seaman works at Ohio Health Neuro Gynecology in Columbus, OH with other offices in Marion, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Riverside Methodist Hospital
    3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-5321
    Friday
    12:30pm - 3:30pm
    Marion Area Physicians, LLC
    1138 Independence Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-5560
    Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians
    3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2001, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Genesis Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr. Brian is the most compassionate, skilled and down to earth surgeon I’ve known. My sister had a brain tumor and I could not have asked for better care and concern. He explained everything, followed up and made us feel very safe in his care.
    — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Seaman, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952510968
    Education & Certifications

    • American College of Osteopathic Surgeons
    • Ohio University Com
    • Doctors Hospital
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Seaman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seaman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seaman has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

