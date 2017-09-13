Overview

Dr. Brian Scott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Heritage Medical Associates in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.