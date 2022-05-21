See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartz works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Proteinuria and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Proteinuria
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Proteinuria
Thyroid Goiter

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Calcium Score Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Metabolic Bone Disease Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Vitamin Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    May 21, 2022
    Great physician -really delved into my problem-personable-involved-knowledgeable
    Victor Whitman — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629131958
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division|New York Hospital
    • NEW YORK HOSPITAL
    • NEW YORK HOSPITAL
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Proteinuria and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

