Overview

Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Beats Cardiology in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.