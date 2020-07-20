See All General Surgeons in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Dr. Schmidt works at Annadel Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
    1165 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 547-4608
  2. 2
    Northern California Medical Associates Inc
    1701 4th St Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 579-2100
  3. 3
    1162 Montgomery Dr Ste 3B, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 789-0900
  4. 4
    85 Brookwood Ave Ste 26, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?

    Jul 20, 2020
    Five years ago, Dr Schmidt and Dr Korver and the nurses and residents at St Joe’s saved my life after I was attacked with a knife. So I’d just like to thank them for that. Pretty much every thing is as good as new.
    Theodore Norvell — Jul 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schmidt to family and friends

    Dr. Schmidt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schmidt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275614596
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Uc-Davis-Sacramento Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California-Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt works at Annadel Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schmidt’s profile.

    Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.