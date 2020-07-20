Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Locations
Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital1165 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 547-4608
Northern California Medical Associates Inc1701 4th St Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 579-2100
- 3 1162 Montgomery Dr Ste 3B, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 789-0900
- 4 85 Brookwood Ave Ste 26, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Five years ago, Dr Schmidt and Dr Korver and the nurses and residents at St Joe’s saved my life after I was attacked with a knife. So I’d just like to thank them for that. Pretty much every thing is as good as new.
About Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uc-Davis-Sacramento Med Ctr
- University of California-Davis Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.