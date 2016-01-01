See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Miami, FL
Diagnostic Radiology
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Brian Schiro, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Schiro works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 (786) 596-2000

Thyroid Biopsy
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Thyroid Biopsy
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon

Specialties
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588867188
Fellowship
  • Baptist Hospital of Miami
Residency
  • Upmc Presbyterian
Internship
  • LSU School of Medicine New Orleans
Medical Education
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Board Certifications
  • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Schiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schiro works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schiro’s profile.

Dr. Schiro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

