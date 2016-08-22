Dr. Brian Sayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sayers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Sayers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Sayers works at
Locations
Austin Rheumatology Research1301 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-3631
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sayer is a caring doctor. He listens to your concerns and explains things in a way that you understand. He is not in a hurry to rush you out the door. I feel very confident in his care.
About Dr. Brian Sayers, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114930195
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U NM Affil Hosps
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayers has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.