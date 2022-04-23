Dr. Brian Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Savage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Savage, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.
Locations
Nephrology Associates of Toledo Inc6546 Weatherfield Ct Ste D, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 491-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Savage was so personable and knowledgeable. We would highly recommend him! He spent time with my husband and explained his recommendation slowly and thoroughly.
About Dr. Brian Savage, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center|Wm Beaumont Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.
