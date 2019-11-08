Overview

Dr. Brian Sarter, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Christiana Hospital and Jennersville Hospital.



Dr. Sarter works at Cardiology Physicians PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.