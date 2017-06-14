Overview

Dr. Brian Sandler, MD is a Dermatologist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Sandler works at Retina Consultants Of Michigan in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Lake Orion, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis Due to Drugs along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.