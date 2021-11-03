Dr. Saluck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Saluck, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Saluck, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Saluck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Citrus Memorial Hospital - Internal Medicine GME Program502 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 726-1551MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
The Villages910 Old Camp Rd Ste 210, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 751-3356Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL308 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 726-8353Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA5575 E State Road 44, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 571-4418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saluck?
Experienced, congenial, and an excellent clinician. His rangers knowledge exceeds cardiology in many ways.
About Dr. Brian Saluck, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295796902
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saluck works at
Dr. Saluck has seen patients for Pulmonary Valve Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.